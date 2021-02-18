Ella Emhoff has made her runway debut! The 21-year-old daughter of second gentleman Doug Emhoff and stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, modeled in Proenza Schouler's New York Fashion Week visual presentation, which was released on Thursday.

For the brand's latest showcase, Ella rocked a number of stylish looks. One look included a gray oversized pant suit with a floor-length coat that featured a shearling collar. She also wore a black pleather trench coat with a yellow-and-black printed dress, black tights and white strappy heels. Ella also closed Proenza Schouler's video by donning a chic black suit without a top.

"She represents the story we wanted to tell with the collection. It’s the beginning of a whole new chapter in American history, in the kind of clothes we’re wearing and are attracted to. She’s the breath of fresh air," designer Lazaro Hernandez told WWD about choosing Ella.

Co-designer Jack McCollough added, "She’s new-gen, she goes to Parsons, which is our alma mater, she’s a fine arts major interested in knitwear, and she’s very much someone we’d hang out with."

This came weeks after Ella signed with IMG Models, after making fashion headlines on Inauguration Day. For her stepmother's special day, she wore a stunning tartan Miu Miu coat with crystal-encrusted shoulders and a Batsheva dress.

Ella is a student at Parsons School of Design in New York. As a young designer, she had been modeling with a smaller agency before her major new deal.

