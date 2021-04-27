Kameron Westcott likes to keep things sparkly, light and positively pink, but that apparently wasn't possible at The Real Housewives of Dallas' just-taped season 5 reunion.

"It definitely was one of the hardest reunions I think I've ever been through, and this is my fourth reunion being with the Housewives, you know?" the RHOD star confesses to ET's Lauren Zima at her home in Highland Park, Texas. ET visited the 38-year-old TV personality for an exclusive tour of her Lone Star State mansion, which you can see for yourself on Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday night. Check your local listings.

"There wasn't a lot of fun -- I should say there was no fun," she adds of the reunion. "There was nothing fun."

Kameron says the all-cast sit-down focused on the "sensitive topics" that have punctuated much of season 5, including a racist video Brandi Redmond shared online years ago, in which she impersonated Asian people. Brandi sought mental health treatment ahead of filming due to the online backlash she received for the resurfaced clip. She later admitted to feeling uncomfortable around new cast member Dr. Tiffany Moon, who is Chinese-American, creating unnecessary tension in an otherwise lighthearted season.

A few of the women actually found themselves at odds with Tiffany over the course of the season, including Kameron over some insensitive comments she made about eating chicken feet, a Chinese delicacy Tiffany introduced to the cast. Tiffany and Kary Brittingham also had their issues, with viewers calling out Kary for "bullying" the newbie in multiple episodes, from making fun of her for being "bossy" to pushing her in a pool (Tiffany cannot swim) and forcing her to pound tequila shots.

"They will be addressing their journeys on the show, of course," Kameron teases. "I feel so awful for the things that get said to them every day. I mean, they're such wonderful people and, you know, it's hard being in the spotlight and not everyone's perfect, and sometimes people attack our flaws and some seasons we show more flaws than other seasons and that's just the game that we go through, and it sucks. But, at the end of the day, they're both such amazing ladies and they work so hard every day, and I just hope people can see the good side in them because there's so much good and more good then bad."

Kameron says Brandi was "very honest" at the reunion, hinting that she even addressed rumors that have popped up online about her family during season 5's airing, including that her adopted son, Bruin, is allegedly the love child of her husband, Bryan, and an ex-mistress (co-star Stephanie Hollman previously shut this down). A video also surfaced on Instagram ahead of the reunion that appeared to show Bryan kissing another woman.

"She addresses everything," Kameron says. "One thing I love about Brandi is, she addresses it. She's not afraid and, you know, and that makes her so real."

Kary and Brandi filmed the reunion virtually, while the rest of the cast -- Kameron, Tiffany, D'Andra Simmons and Stephanie Hollman -- appeared in-person with Andy Cohen. The half virtual, half in-person reunion was a last-minute change, as Kary tested positive for COVID-19 upon her arrival in New York City. Out of an abundance of caution, Brandi also quarantined, as she sat next to Kary on the flight to the taping.

Overall though, Kameron says she was "not surprised" by what went down at the reunion, saying her co-stars' various comments throughout the season hinted at where things would end up.



"I'm not surprised certain people never said sorry, not surprised," she teases, revealing that she's not on good terms with two of her cast mates after the taping.

"I think you guys could guess," she offers, refusing to name names, but judging by her complimenting Kary, Brandi and Stephanie during the interview, it's safe to assume that D'Andra and Tiffany are the two star-holders Kameron's no longer speaking to.

"I'm in a great place with everyone but two people," she reiterates. "You know, I actually wasn't as close to Brandi and Stephanie going into this season, and this season just brought us extremely close and we had the best time filming together. We had built such a great relationship, and I'm so lucky to say they're some of my closest friends now and I'm so grateful for that."



"I've never been in a place in this [show] before where I can legitimately say four girls are my really close friends," she adds. "Usually it's about half, and that naturally happens with a group of women. But right now, I mean, majority of the girls I'm really close with."

Kameron says she doesn't know if the group can "rebuild" after the tense reunion, saying, "I guess time will tell."

"I think some of the damage that has been done, I don't know how you move forward from there," she adds, but then admits she doesn't expect a cast shake-up after season 5, even with Brandi posting a cryptic message hinting at an exit.

"I think people always say that to get people stirred up and get people worried that they're leaving, but I really don't think anyone's gonna leave," she admits. She notes that the full cast was "in an amazing place when we wrapped" filming. Everything changed once the show started airing and the women started doing interviews.

"After everyone went through press, we started seeing true colors from certain people and I think that's when a lot of us were like, 'Ooh, that girl's not my friend,'" she shares. "I was shocked by some of their reactions in press, and I think it kinda threw me for a loop. I didn't expect any of it, so I'm kinda just that person that wants to surround myself with positivity and love, and if you can't give that to me in 2021 then, like, move out of my way."

The Real Housewives of Dallas' season finale airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Tune into Entertainment Tonight on TV to see more with Kameron -- and make sure to check out Kameron and Kary's podcast, Kam and Kary Do Dallas, available wherever you listen to podcasts.

