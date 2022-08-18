Kanye West Addresses Criticism for Selling His Clothes Out of Construction Bags
Kanye West Reacts to Criticism of Selling Yeezy Gap Clothes in T…
Is Angelina Jolie Suing the FBI?
'Never Have I Ever': Darren Barnet and Jaren Lewison Reveal Who …
Anne Heche's Cause of Death Revealed
Adrienne Houghton's 'The Real' Co-Hosts Respond to Her Surprise …
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's 2016 Jet Incident: Biggest Bombsh…
R. Kelly Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison After Being Found Guilt…
Anne Heche Crash: 911 Call Released Following Fatal Car Crash
FLASHBACK: ET at Home With Nadya Suleman in 2009 Before She Ditc…
Anne Heche in Coma Following Explosive Car Crash
Kobe Bryant Crash Photos Trial: Fire Captain Repeatedly Walks Of…
EXCLUSIVE: Lee Pace Strips Down After a Morning Surf on AMC's 'H…
Jonah Hill Gushes Over 'Brilliant' Co-Star Emma Stone (Exclusive)
Jaclyn Hill's Ex-Husband Jon Pronounced Dead: Everything We Know
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Show Rare PDA During Italian Geta…
Rachel Bilson Has Cheeky Response to What She Misses Most About …
‘The Bachelorette’: Gabby and Rachel Reveal Which Guys Are Front…
NeNe Leakes on New BF and Doing Reality TV Again for 'College Hi…
You can't tell Kanye “Ye” West nothing when it comes to the way his latest Yeezy GAP collection is being presented in stores.
Earlier this week, a picture of the collection went viral when it showed the clothes piled up in various big black bags. Users on social media were quick to point out the rapper’s insensitivity toward the homeless.
During an interview with Fox News, the 45-year-old had a message for the people who took issue with the display.
“Look, man, I'm an innovator. And I’m not here to sit up and apologize about my ideas,” the “Power” rapper said during an interview with Fox and Friends on Thursday outside of the GAP store in NYC.
“That’s exactly what the media tries to make us do. Make us apologize for any idea that doesn’t fall under, exactly the way they want us to think," he added.
West said that he was trying to make dressing “easier” for those who purchase the clothes and that he wants to challenge the traditional conventions toward how people dress.
The father of four added, “This is, like, not a joke. This is not a game. This is not just some celebrity collaboration. This is my life. You know, I’m fighting for a position to be able to change clothing and be able and bring the best design to the people.”
West initially announced the collaboration between his brand and the clothing giant in June 2020. Since then, the rapper has been putting the designs on display -- rocking them each time he is seen in public.
The Yeezy designer isn’t the only member of his family showing off his designs. Earlier this month, his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, along with their daughters, North, 9, and Chicago, 4, modeled his sunglasses.
"YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ,” The Kardashians star captioned the photo of her and their daughters rocking the futuristic shades. North’s picture even made it on the official Yeezy Instagram account.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kid Cudi Says He's 'Not Kim,' Won't Forgive Kanye West for Falling Out
Kanye West Gets Matching Tattoos With Lil Uzi Vert and Steve Lacy
Kim Kardashian and Her Daughters Fashionably Support Kanye West