Kanye West may have just purchased a home on the same street as his ex, Kim Kardashian, but he's been spending his time with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox.

West and Fox were spotted out in New York City on Tuesday night. Both West and Fox were dressed for the chilly NYC night, with the 31-year-old actress wearing a blue, crushed velvet coat over an all-black look, and the 44-year-old rapper sporting black jeans, a blue hoodie, a black bomber jacket and black rubber boots and black gloves to match.

According to multiple reports, the two hit the town for dinner and a show. They reportedly saw the Broadway production of Slave Play, followed by dinner at Carbone.

The outing comes after the pair spent the holiday weekend together in Miami, where they had a double date with Drink Champs host Noreaga and his wife, Neri.

Their NYC date night marks the fourth outing for the duo, who were spotted out several times while in Miami, where West was holding a surprise New Year's Eve party with fellow rapper Future.

Fox and West's citing comes not long after ET learned that the "Famous" rapper purchased a home on the same street as his ex and their four children for $4.5 million.

The Hidden Hills, California, home with five bedrooms and four bathrooms was purchased on Dec. 20. The GRAMMY-winning rapper’s purchase comes the same month that the SKIMS founder filed to expedite the termination of her marriage.

"Kanye really wanted to buy a home near Kim and their kids to be close to them," a source told ET as to why West purchased the residence. "Kanye saw a house on Kim's block was on the market and jumped at the chance to get it."

The source noted that the musician "thinks it will be easier to co-parent with Kim if they live close to each other." Kim and Kanye are parents to 8-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago and 2-year-old Psalm.

In addition to being near his children, the source added that West "also still wants to win [Kim] back."

"Kanye believes he still has a chance," the source said. "Kim is fine with Kanye buying the home because she feels like it will be easier to co-parent and watch their kids in privacy."

