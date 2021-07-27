Kanye West is sharing a photo of what appears to be his living quarters inside of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. West took to Instagram Tuesday to share a snap of the room which was nearly bare outside of a twin-sized bed, locker-style clothing rack and a TV. West's suitcase can also be seen in the corner along with a few pairs of his Yeezy sneakers.

The rapper is reportedly living inside the stadium as he continues to work on his new album, Donda.

Named after West's late mother, Donda, was supposed to be released midnight on Friday, following West's listening event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday night. That planned release date has passed -- which is not unusual for the artist -- though West is now eyeing to drop the album on Aug. 6, per multiple reports. ET has reached out to West's rep for comment.

Questions about West's living situation sparked on Saturday, when he was spotted at an Atlanta United FC game in the stadium. The father of four was wearing the same outfit he sported during his Thursday listening party.

So apparently Kanye West is still walking around Mercedes-Benz Stadium in his #DONDA release party fit. 💀😂 pic.twitter.com/JTwCpKXKzr — 𝐕𝐢𝐜. (@victoriamcbryde) July 24, 2021

During that streaming event on Thursday night, the 44-year-old rapper dramatically fell to his knees while playing the track "Love Unconditionally," which is about "losing" his family.

His estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, and their four children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, were among the guests, there to show West their support.

In February, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye, after six years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences." The former couple have since been doing their part to co-parent successfully and amicably.

A source tells ET, "Kanye and her have been coparenting successfully and both of them want what's best for the kids," and that their four children are "doing great" following their split.

The source adds that the two "have been supportive of each other" when it comes to raising their kids.

