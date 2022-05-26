Scott Disick turned 39 on Thursday and the lord's big day was met with lots of birthday tributes from some of his favorite ladies. Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian all took to their Instagram Stories to shower Scott with love.

"Happy birthday Scott!!!!," Kris wrote alongside a collage of photos of both her and Scott and the father of three with his little ones, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7, whom he shares with ex, Kourtney Kardashian. "Have a magical day. Love you!!!!!!"

For her part, Kim shared a series of never-before-seen photos alongside Scott, include a pic of the pair working out and a selfie of Kim enjoying an ice cream cone while Scott looks into the camera.

"Happy birthday @letthelordbewithyou," Kim wrote alongside a photo of the pair. I love you so much. I can't wait to celebrate w you!!!

Khloe, whose close relationship with Scott has played out both on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and their new Hulu series, The Kardashians, posted the most extensive tribute to Scott, sharing some of her favorite moments with the TV personality -- including the infamous Todd Kraines prank they pulled on Kris.

"Happy birthday to my @letthelordbewithyou," Khloe captioned a black-and-white photo of the pair.

"Happy birthday," she wrote over another shot of the dynamic duo, posing poolside.

"No one I would rather do pranks with @lethelordbewithyou," Khloe wrote over a clip of their Todd Kraines prank.

Khloe capped off her tribute with a few more pics of the pair.

Scott reposted some of the birthday tributes to his Instagram Story and also shared a post of his own, which saw him surrounded by all three of his children, who were jumping all over Dad on the bed.

"Happy birthday 2 me! Biggest blessing of my life right here!," Scott captioned the adorable clip.

Scott's birthday comes just days after he was spotted at a New York strip club amid Kourtney's wedding to Travis Barker in Italy over the weekend.

An eyewitness tells ET that the reality TV star hit up Sapphire New York with friends at around 2:30 a.m. on Monday. The eyewitness added that Scott hung out in the VIP section and kept things pretty low key. Scott, the eyewitness added, mainly hung out with the group he came with and stayed at the club for about an hour.

And it seems there's more pleasure -- mixed with a little business -- on the horizon. A source tells ET that Scott headed out to the Hamptons this week "for some work commitments and to hang out with friends for Memorial Day weekend."

The source added, "Scott is trying to distract himself from Kourtney and Travis' wedding and wants to have a fun time. He's still dating around and doing his thing."

A source previously told ET that Scott did not want to cause any drama with his ex and the Blink-182 drummer. The source said Scott "has been trying to be respectful of Kourtney and Travis and let them have their moment."

