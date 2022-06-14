The Kardashian-Jenner family wants Blac Chyna to pay their legal fees. Earlier this month, lawyers for Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner filed a petition asking that 34-year-old Chyna to pay their legal fees, which total more than $390,000. The petition, which ET obtained, came after Chyna lost her lawsuit against the family.

Among the costs listed on the petition are about $5,000 in filing and motion fees, more than $4,000 in jury fees, and upwards of $63,000 in deposition costs.

Also included in the costs are about $9,300 in service of process fees, nearly $20,000 in court reporter fees, and almost $185,000 in fees related to models, enlargements, and photocopies of exhibits.

Additionally, the Kardashian-Jenner family's defense team spent more than $700 on electronic filing, another approximately $7,200 on electronic document hosting, and upwards of $96,000 on other costs.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

The filing came the month after a jury ruled that no monetary damages should be awarded to Chyna, who sued the family members for $100 million for allegedly scheming to have her Rob & Chyna reality TV show on E! canceled after one season as a form of "revenge" for leaving Rob Kardashian, with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter Dream.

Throughout the trial, the Kardashian-Jenner family insisted they had no power in deciding which shows aired on the network that carried the family's flagship reality show and its spinoffs.

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Following the verdict, Blac's lawyer confirmed that her client plans to appeal.

RELATED CONTENT:

Met Gala 2022: Kris Jenner on Blac Chyna Trial: 'I'm Glad It's Over' This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Blac Chyna Vs. The Kardashians: GoFundMe Page Set Up to Appeal Verdict

Blac Chyna's Lawyer Plans to Appeal After Kardashians Lawsuit Verdict

Kris Jenner on Blac Chyna Trial: 'I'm Glad It's Over'

Related Gallery