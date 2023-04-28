Karen Gillan is bidding a fond farewell to her time as a Guardian of the Galaxy.

"I actually have to admit it, I've been in denial about this... But yeah, all stories must come to an end," the actress told ET's Ash Crossan at theGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday. "It's bittersweet and sad, but we're proud of what we've done."

When asked to describe the final installment for fans, Gillan offered a rollercoaster of adjectives, saying, "Fun, funny and devastating."

But she was loving her time on the last Guardians red carpet, surrounded by the ardent support of MCU fans once more.

"These premieres are always like premieres on steroids," she marveled. "I mean, they're just so exhilarating, and you can hear all the fans cheering. It's really contagious. It's a really energizing experience."

Having worked with Guardians director James Gunn for nearly 10 years now, Gillan also spoke to the possibility that she might follow Gunn in his new role as co-chairman and chief executive officer of DC Studios.

"Oh my god, I would love to go over to DC to work with James! I mean, that would be so fun and he's, like, my favorite filmmaker," she said, before speculating on what role she might like to take on. "I mean, there's loads, honestly, if he wanted me to play, like, a two-headed alien that didn't have any lines and was just in the background, out of focus, I would say yes."

Wait, really? "I don't know why I'm talking myself into more prosthetics, actually," she laughed. "Scratch that, I want to play Poison Ivy!"

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters May 5.

