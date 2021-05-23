Karol G Gets the Crowd Pumped With Dynamic 'Bichota' and 'El Makinon' Performance at Billboard Music Awards
Karol G is getting the crowd on their feet. The Colombian singer took the stage during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night.
Karol rocked a white crop top, matching pants and blue accessories as she delivered a medley performance of her hit songs, "Bichota" and "El Makinon."
Karol's most recent album, KG0516, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart. The feat was her first No. 1 and third top five. Over the years, Karol has had 25 hits on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart including three No. 1 tracks and 10 No. 1 songs on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart.
Karol was nominated for two Billboard Music Awards in the categories Top Latin Female Artist and Top Latin Song for her collab "Caramelo" with Ozuna and Myke Towers.
ET recently spoke with Karol, who opened up about how KG0516 was "by far" her most personal yet. KG0516 was the first album she was involved with as a producer. She thought about "all the details from the beginning," including how many songs she wanted on the album, and which composers and collaborators she wanted to work with.
"It's really important to me," she said. "I tried a lot to experiment with new vibes, with new sounds. It’s my first time collaborating on my own album as a producer, so it's like, new opportunities for me with the new album. I’m super excited to see what my people are going to think about it."
Hear more in the video below.
The Billboard Music Awards air live Sunday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC. Follow along with our winner's list here.
