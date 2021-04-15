Karol G brought KG0516 to the 2021 Latin American Music Awards! The 30-year-old artist took center stage as she treated fans to a performance of her song "El Makinon" from her latest album at the awards show on Thursday.

Mariah Angeliq joined Karol for the performance, with the two coordinating in baggy jeans and crop tops. The pair made their way across a car-themed stage during the song -- and had fans freaking out over their sultry choreography.

"Karol g and Mariah performance was 🔥," one viewer wrote on Twitter.

Karol g and Mariah performance was 🔥 — Belinda Pacheco (@belindapachecoo) April 16, 2021

La manera en la que Karol G miró a Mariah a lo último! 🔥😍🤤 Diosss por qué no puedo ser Mariah 😩 — 𝑭𝒆𝒓𝒏𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒂||𝐊𝐆𝟎𝟓𝟏𝟔 (@Fernanda_KGG) April 16, 2021

The performance marks Karol's first since her split from fiancé Anuel AA earlier this year.

Karol is the night's most-nominated artist (alongside J Balvin), with nine nods. She took home Song of the Year for her collaboration with Nicki Minaj, "Tusa," at the beginning of the show. The singer noted how thankful she was to her fans for their support.

In a recent interview with ET, Karol said he treats all her accomplishments as if they're happening for the "first time." "Like, everything -- because I don't know how much time I'm going to get this, so I really enjoy everything that happens in my career," she reasoned.

The performer's latest album is the first she's been involved with as a producer, and as she told ET, it's her most personal record yet.

In fact, there are "two or three songs" that Karol gets emotional about, but in a good way, "because of things that have been happening in my life now... they are for me too," she revealed.

"I listen to them, like, 100 times each, but right now I listen to them in this different way," she shared. "I love it. I get it like it's the first time."

Karol G on Why 'KG0516' Is Her Most Personal Album Yet (Exclusive)



