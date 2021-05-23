Karol G sure looked like a winner at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday!

The 30-year-old Colombian singer stunned on the red carpet at the music awards show, rocking a sparkling, sheer Celia Kritharioti gown with a halter top and belly cutout. She completed the show-stopping look with bright blue hair, Anabela Chan diamonds, Le Silla shoes, and her very first Billboard Music Award!

Karol won Top Latin Female Artist during the BBMAs pre-show and got to show off her trophy as well as her look on the carpet.

"Artista latina del Año ⭐️⭐️⭐️🥂@billboard 💎💎💎🦋🦋🦋💙💦🥺," she captioned a slideshow of stunning shots on Instagram.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Karol is also set to take the stage during Sunday's show, performing a medley of her hit songs, “Bichota” and “El Makinon.”

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards, hosted by Nick Jonas, air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC. See more from this year's awards below.