Karol G is back with a twangy new track, titled "Location." The Colombian singer teamed up with fiancéAnuel AA and J Balvin for the bilingual banger, which fuses reggaeton and hip-hop rhythms with melodies influenced by country.

"I like to give my fans a unique experience with every single release, both musically and visually," Karol said in a statement. "'Location' is a very special song for me because I was able to collaborate with artists that I admire and we were able to fuse reggaeton/hip-hop/country influences into an amazing song and video filled with energy and rodeo vibes!!!"

"Location" was produced by Ovy On The Drums. Colin Tilley directed the rodeo-style, desert-set music video. Watch it below:

"Location" is Karol's follow-up single to "Bichota," which garnered 975 million combined streams, achieving 5X Platinum certification by the RIAA in the U.S.

ET spoke with Karol in November, where she teased her new music and upcoming third album, which she described as the "next era of Karol."

"I'm pushing [myself] a lot, I really want this album to be as huge as I have it in my mind because I've been working so much," she shared. "I sleep in the studio doing music. I have been sharing with different artists, learning about different producers. I like to produce too, so this album is very special for me. I'm experimenting with new sounds and different kind of vibes. They're going to see a new look, new vibe, new music, new collaborations. It's gonna be huge."

"In this album, it's the collaborations with people that I've always dreamed [of having a] collaboration," she teased.

