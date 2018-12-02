Kat Von D is a new mom!

The reality TV star and professional tattoo artist took to Instagram on Sunday to share the joyous news, posting a photo of her husband, musician Rafael Reyes, holding their newborn son.

"Meet our beautiful baby boy, Leafar Von D Reyes. Thank you to all our beloved friends+family, fans+followers for your patience in us announcing his long awaited arrival!" Von D wrote, alongside an appropriately Gothic photo of her husband and their son, dressed all in black, alongside a Tim Burton-esque black bassinet stroller while standing in a sunny, idyllic garden.

Von D also opened up about her and her husband's plans for their first few weeks as new parents.

"To be honest, my husband @prayers and I want to take the next 40 days [the 4th trimester] to focus on the baby and our amazing relationship transitioning into amazing parenthood," Von D, 36, wrote. "So, please excuse us if we’re not on here as much for a little while."

"Just know we love you all and thank you for all the words of love+support!" she added, along with a black heart emoji.

The new parents seemingly named their baby boy after Reyes' stage name, Leafar Seyer, which he uses as the lead singer of his band, Prayers.

Von D and Reyes officially tied the knot earlier this year, in February, after several months of dating, but waited until June to celebrate. Check out the video below for a look at their epic Goth wedding ceremony.

