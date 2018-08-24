Kate Gosselin's Kids Look All Grown Up in Back-To-School Pic

Kate and Jon Gosselin are raising all teenagers!

The 43-year-old mom took to Instagram on Thursday to share first day of school pics with six of her eight children. The siblings are posing with big grins on the front porch of their house in the cute photo.

Mady and Cara, 17-year-old twins, opted for maroon colored outfits for their first day of senior year, while the four 14-year-old sextuplates pictured -- Aaden, Alexis, Leah and Joel -- are sporting polos for the first day of eighth grade.

Not pictured in the photo are the remaining sextuplates, Collin and Hannah, both 14.

Along with the cute family photo, Kate shared the note she wrote to her eldest kids on their last first day of high school.

“Happy first day of senior year! I love you sooo much,” read the message. “I am so P.R.O.U.D of you!”

“This was yesterday! Feels like school never ended...and they’re already back! #SeniorYear 😳😳 #EighthGrade #ProudMom ❤️,” the 43-year-old reality star captioned the post.

Back in May, a source told ET that Jon and Kate are “still at odds” nearly 10 years after their divorce.

"They will never agree about how to raise the children," the source explained, adding that the two "absolutely despise one another and can't stand to even be in the same room."

Here’s more on the former couple:

