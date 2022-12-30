Kate Hudson Reveals Her Best On-Screen Kiss, Teases Her Rom-Com Return

Kate Hudson isn't keeping her lips sealed. The 43-year-old actress became the latest star to sit down for Vanity Fair's infamous lie detector test video series, and she wasn't shy about dishing on her on-screen kisses, revealing Liv Tyler as the stand-out smoocher.

"She beats them all," Hudson said of Tyler, with whom she co-starred in the 2000 flick Dr. T & the Women. "We, to this day, are like, 'Why didn't we go for it more with our making out?' She has the softest lips of them all. Oh my God. Those lips? Those Tyler lips!"

Before dishing on her best on-screen kiss, Hudson compared lip locks from two popular stars -- Billy Crudup and Matthew McConaughey.

"I've done well, guys. I feel like I've done well," Hudson joked while holding up pics of Crudup and McConaughey. She starred alongside the former man in 2000's Almost Famous, and appeared on-screen with the latter guy in two films, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) and Fool's Gold (2008).

As for who wins as best kisser in a head-to-head battle, Hudson would only say, "I think Billy is a gentler kisser. I wouldn't say better, but definitely just gentler. It's a more sophisticated version of a kiss. It's like theater. It's like Stanislavski and like Longhorns. You know what I mean?"

When it comes to Dane Cook, her co-star in 2008's My Best Friend's Girl, Hudson joked, "No. No. Canceled."

Hudson's denial of Cook is likely due to his 2014 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, when he said she was his worst on-screen kiss.

"I think she purposely ate a feast of onions right before the scene," he said. "I had to burn her on that one."

While Hudson starred in multiple rom-coms throughout the aughts, she hasn't appeared in a movie of the like since 2016's Mother's Day. She confirmed during the lie detector test that that will soon change, answering "yes" when asked if she has plans to get back to her roots.

Even though many consider her to be queen of rom-coms, Hudson revealed that she doesn't actually watch many in the genre.

"I don't watch that many rom-coms," she admitted. "I love rom-coms, but sometimes for me the rom-coms that people are seeing are not movies that I... I'd probably choose something else."

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Hudson Makes ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Premiere a Family Affair! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Kate Hudson Dismisses 'Nepo Baby' Label, Says 'It Doesn't Matter'

Kate Hudson Reveals Her Debut Album Will Be Out in 2023

Kate Hudson Weighs In on Having More Children

Related Gallery