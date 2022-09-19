Kate Middleton is honoring the late Queen Elizabeth II. Prince William and Kate appeared formally in their new roles as the Prince and Princess of Wales for the late monarch's funeral on Monday, with their new titles granted by King Charles III after Her Majesty died on Sept. 8.

Joining the Princess of Wales were her and William's two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Kate, 40, arrived in Westminster Abbey -- where she and William tied the knot in 2011 -- in an all black coat dress with a matching topper. Kate's standout accessory had significance as the necklace once belonged to the late queen and was also wore by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Her majesty's choker was sourced from the finest cultured pearls and presented to her by the Japanese government. The late monarch made her first state visit to Japan in 1975; the choker was in use by at least 1982. The queen loaned it to her daughter-in-law at the time, Princess Diana -- whom the design was inspired by -- during her state visit to the Netherlands in 1982.

Joe Maher/Getty Images

In 2017, the queen loaned the necklace to Kate for the first time.

On Monday, the necklace was worn by Kate as a symbol of remembrance for the longest reigning British monarch. Upon her arrival at the church, Kate and her children joined William and sat in one of the front rows along with other members of the royal family.

Since the queen's death on Sept. 8, Kate has been spotted paying tribute to her with other pieces of jewelry gifted to her from the queen.

Following Queen Elizabeth II's death, William and Kate were bestowed their new titles.

PHIL NOBLE / POOL / AFP

Samir Hussein/WireImage

"Today I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, the country whose title I've been so proud to bear," King Charles said during a pre-recorded message from Buckingham Palace on Sept. 9. "With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given."

Kate's designation was previously held, notably, by William's late mother, Princess Diana.

PHIL NOBLE / POOL / AFP

Getty Images

"This was not automatic," royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET of William and Kate's new titles. "It was upon the wishes of King Charles. Of course, those titles are hugely significant. King Charles was the longest-serving Prince of Wales this country has ever had."

On Monday morning, following a four-day period of Lying-in-State, Queen Elizabeth's coffin was taken in procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey for the State Funeral Service.

Following the state funeral, the coffin will travel in a procession culminating with a Committal Service in Windsor's St. George's Chapel. A private burial will follow later in the evening, with the queen to be laid to rest alongside her late husband, Prince Philip.

For more on Her Majesty's death, and Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, check out ET's ongoing coverage.

