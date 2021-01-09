Kate Middleton Celebrated by Royal Family on Her 39th Birthday

Kate Middleton received the sweetest messages on her 39th birthday!

The Duchess of Cambridge celebrated turning a year older on Saturday with well wishes from her royal family. The first came from the official Royal Family Instagram, who posted a photo of Middleton, as well as one with her and Queen Elizabeth II at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019.

"Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very happy birthday today! 🎂," the caption read.

Clarence House, which is dedicated to Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also posted a smiling photo of the Prince of Wales' daughter-in-law.

"Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Cambridge! 🎊," the post read.

Hours later, Kate and Prince William's Kensington Royal Instagram account thanked everyone for their "kind wishes on The Duchess’ birthday."

"Birthdays have been very different in recent months, and our thoughts continue to be with all those working on the front line at this hugely challenging time," the couple wrote alongside a photo of Kate waving and wearing a face mask.

Over the holidays, Kate and William shared their intimate family Christmas card photo where they posed with their three children, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.

In the precious pic, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wore casual sweaters while seated in front of a stack of chopped firewood with their kids.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET this week that the Cambridges got to reconnect with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over the holidays.

"There were phone and video calls over the Christmas and New Year holiday and the Sussexes sent presents to the Cambridges and vice versa," Nicholl shared. "It was an opportunity in an otherwise very busy and chaotic year for both of the families to come together and connect, albeit virtually."

"Things are a lot better between William and Harry," she added. "They do speak relatively regularly. They were very much in touch over the holidays."

For more on their relationship and the rest of the royal family, watch below.

Harry and Meghan One Year After Megxit: Was It Worth It and What's Next This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip Receive COVID-19 Vaccinations

Princess Charlotte Is Following in Kate Middleton's Stylish Footsteps

Prince William and Kate Middleton Make Surprise Appearance With Kids

Related Gallery