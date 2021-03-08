Kate Middleton is celebrating International Women's Day by highlighting a world record-holding athlete. The Duchess of Cambridge called Antigua last week to congratulate Jasmine Harrison on becoming the youngest woman to solo row the Atlantic.

Middleton praised the 21-year-old, who finished the record-breaking 3,000-mile row on Feb. 20, saying "Well Jasmine that's just why I wanted to talk to you because you're such an inspiration to lots of young women out there."

The pre-recorded video call was shared one day after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's shocking interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which Markle set the record straight about a situation between her and Middleton.

Months after her May 2018 royal wedding to Prince Harry, reports came out that Meghan made Kate cry during preparations for the nuptials. But in the new interview special, Meghan said "the reverse happened."

"I don't say that to be disparaging to anyone because it was a really hard week of the wedding, and she upset about something but she owned it and she apologized and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing, which is what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone, just take accountability for it," Meghan shared in the new interview. "What was shocking was what was that six, seven months after our wedding that the reverse of that would be out in the world."

Meghan said she "protected" Kate from what she claims the real narrative of the situation was. She shared that the situation was regarding flower girl dresses, as was reported.

"It made me cry and it really hurt my feelings, and I felt in the context of everything else that was going on in those days leading up to the wedding, that it didn't make sense to not be doing just what everyone else was doing, which was trying to be supportive, knowing what was going on with my dad and whatnot," she said.

Meghan did not want to go into the details of the "confrontation" between her and Kate. Both the palace and Middleton have yet to respond to the claims made in last night's interview.

