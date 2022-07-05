Kate Middleton Photographs Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Ahead of Her 75th Birthday
Kate Middleton has taken on the role of family photographer! In addition to snapping photos of her three children on their birthdays each year, the Duchess of Cambridge also recently photographed Prince Charles' wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in the lead-up to her 75th birthday on July 17th.
The photo will be featured on the cover of the upcoming issue of Country Life magazine.
"In celebration of The Duchess of Cornwall’s upcoming 75th birthday and the magazine’s 125th anniversary, Her Royal Highness has guest edited a special commemorative edition of @CountryLifeMagazine, to be published on Wednesday 13th July," the Instagram account of Charles and Camilla announced. "📸 Commissioned by The Duchess of Cornwall as guest editor, Her Royal Highness invited The Duchess of Cambridge to capture the cover image at her home in Wiltshire, Raymill."
In addition to showing the photo that Kate took for the magazine, the post also included a behind-the-scenes image of Camilla posing for Prince William's wife.
This marks Camilla's second magazine feature this year. She also gave a rare interview to British Vogue, where she opened up about her and Charles' marriage.
"It’s not easy sometimes, but we do always try to have a point in the day when we meet. Sometimes it’s like ships passing in the night, but we always sit down together and have a cup of tea and discuss the day," she shared. "We have a moment. It’s lovely to catch up when we have a bit of time."
"You know, when we go away, the nicest thing is that we actually sit and read our books in different corners of the same room," Camilla added of herself and her 73-year-old husband. "It’s very relaxing because you know you don’t have to make conversation. You just sit and be together."
