Johnny Depp sure is full of surprises! While looking back at her "Life in Looks" for British Vogue, supermodel Kate Moss touched on her relationship with Depp, and the very interesting way he surprised her with her very first piece of diamond jewelry.

While flipping through the Vogue photo book, Moss landed on a page of her at the 1995 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York. The runway star broke down the look, from the dress, which she was gifted by John Galliano for her 21st birthday to her "favorite" pair of black patent Mary Jane pumps from Manolo Blahnik and a very special diamond necklace, which she says was a gift from Depp.

"They were the first diamonds I ever owned," Moss recalls. "He pulled them out of the crack of his a**."

"We were going out for dinner and he said, 'I've got something in my bum. Can you have a look?'" Moss continues, elaborating on how the memorable moment came to be. "And I was like, 'What?' And I put my hand down his trousers and I pulled out a diamond necklace. That diamond necklace."

Elsewhere in the video, Moss, who dated Depp from 1994 to 1998, looks back on her looks and her relationship with the 59-year-old actor.

"Aww, this was when I just met Johnny," Moss gushes after flipping the page to see 1994 photo of her at Los Angeles International Airport. In the pic, the young model was dressed in a ripped white tank top and blue jeans, with a leopard print bag on her arm -- both of which she said she still has today.

"That's going to L.A. from New York to go to see Johnny," she recounts. "That was like, I was on the go. Life was happening."

While the 48-year-old model's relationship with Depp was short-lived, the pair has remained friends, with Moss even testifying on behalf of the Pirates of the Caribbean star during his and Amber Heard's defamation trial.

While appearing as a guest on the BBC radio interview show Desert Island Discs last month, she detailed her motivation behind joining the legal battle. "I believe in the truth and I believe in fairness and justice," Moss said pointedly.

The model went on to reference what brought her to the stand in the first place. During the trial, Heard's defense team used Depp and Moss' relationship as a reference to the actor's alleged aggressive past. Heard's lawyers alleged that Depp pushed Heard's sister, Whitney, down a flight of stairs, and as evidence, they brought up the allegation that Depp did the same act to Moss years ago.

Moss' testimony became a cornerstone in the Depp v. Heard case because she took to the stand to deny the allegations. At the time, Moss said Depp “never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any kind of stairs."

Speaking with Desert Island Discs, Moss echoed the same sentiments she said during the trial, "I know the truth about Johnny, I know he never kicked me down the stairs... I had to say that truth."

Following her appearance on the stand, Moss continued her public support of Depp. The model was spotted attending Depp's concert at Royal Albert Hall in London where he performed with his musical collaborator, guitarist Jeff Beck.

Depp and Heard's contentious legal battle began when Depp sued Heard for defamation following an article she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018 that alleged abuse against her from an unnamed partner.

The trial spanned six weeks with the jury unanimously deciding that Depp was defamed by the 36-year-old actress and that she "acted with actual malice."

Depp was awarded over $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, while Heard won $2 million in her countersuit against Depp. In July, Heard filed to appeal the verdict awarded to Depp, and he filed to appeal the verdict awarded to her.

For more on the trial and their relationship, check out the video below.

