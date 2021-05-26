Sponsored by Kate Spade

With the official start of summer just days away, now's the time to score that bag you've been coveting. With Kate Spade's summer sale, starting May 26, you can save 30% off your $250 purchase or 40% off your $500 purchase. Chances are you already have a classic handbag (or two) in your closet. But with a deal like this, you can shop for a statement piece to bring some new life to your wardrobe. 

From playful styles crafted in wicker to printed totes in polka dots and gingham, there's a handbag for whatever your favorite summer look may be. We're particularly loving the styles in bold kelly green. Take it from us, the shade has been trending since the spring and shows no signs of slowing down. 

Be sure to use code VACAY at checkout to take advantage of this amazing deal. This event is ending on May 31 so be sure to check out our picks below to get you inspired to swap out your everyday handbag for something a bit more summery. 

Scroll down to shop our picks from Kate Spade at every price point. 

Under $50

Kate Spade Brilliant Statements Tri-Prong Huggies
Kate Spade Brilliant Statements Tri-Prong Huggies
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Brilliant Statements Tri-Prong Huggies
If we're being entirely honest, we'll never get tired of classic pearl earrings.
$48
Kate Spade Love Bracelet
Kate Spade Love Bracelet
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Love Bracelet
In search of a gift? Anyone in your life will love this thoughtful bracelet.
$48
Kate Spade Garden Patch Silk Bandana
Kate Spade Garden Patch Silk Bandana
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Garden Patch Silk Bandana
There are endless ways to style this pretty scarf for summer. For starters, tie it to the handle of a neutral-toned handbag to effortlessly brighten your look. 
$48
Kate Spade Everything Puffy Mini Cosmetic Case
Kate Spade Everything Puffy Mini Cosmetic Case
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Everything Puffy Mini Cosmetic Case
You'll love having this little cosmetics pouch for all your upcoming travels.
$48

Under $100

Kate Spade Say Yes Mom Boxed Pendant
Kate Spade Say Yes Mom Boxed Pendant
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Say Yes Mom Boxed Pendant
This sweet necklace is the perfect gift for any new mom in your life. 
$78
Kate Spade Myosotis Flower Bangle Set
Kate Spade Myosotis Flower Bangle Set
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Myosotis Flower Bangle Set
These floral bracelets are the perfect way to boost your wardrobe for summer. 
$78
Kate Spade Spencer Block Print Floral Small Slim Bifold Wallet
Kate Spade Spencer Block Print Floral Small Slim Bifold Wallet
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Spencer Block Print Floral Small Slim Bifold Wallet
This eye-catching wallet will be a cheerful addition to the purse of any woman in your life. 
$98
Kate Spade Puffy Coin Purse
Kate Spade Puffy Coin Purse
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Puffy Coin Purse
We can't stop smiling just looking at this adorable coin purse.
$88

Under $200

Kate Spade Spencer Dainty Bloom Small Dome Crossbody
Kate Spade Spencer Dainty Bloom Small Dome Crossbody
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Spencer Dainty Bloom Small Dome Crossbody
Trust us, the dainty floral print on the purse will give each outfit you pair it with a little dose of joy. 
$158
Kate Spade Spencer Sunshine Dot Small Compact Wallet
Kate Spade Spencer Sunshine Dot Small Compact Wallet
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Spencer Sunshine Dot Small Compact Wallet
Let's be honest: Who doesn't love the classic polka dot print?
$128
Kate Spade Essential Double-Zip Crossbody
Kate Spade Essential Double-Zip Crossbody
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Essential Double-Zip Crossbody
A purse that comes in a color that's just as versatile as black, but isn't, well, black.
$198
Kate Spade Astrid Raffia Dot Medium Crossbody
Kate Spade Astrid Raffia Dot Medium Crossbody
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Astrid Raffia Dot Medium Crossbody
Without a doubt, this purse will be perfect for any festive warm-weather celebration, an outdoor wedding, a birthday or a get-together to just be with loved ones.
$198

Under $300

Kate Spade Dainty Bloom Ruffle Shirt
Kate Spade Dainty Bloom Ruffle Shirt
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Dainty Bloom Ruffle Shirt
A timeless printed button-down shirt is never a bad idea.
$248
Kate Spade Anyday Medium Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade Anyday Medium Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Anyday Medium Shoulder Bag
There's a reason this bag is called the "Anyday" bag. You will be able to use it for anything, whether you're running errands or getting together with friends.
$298
Kate Spade Nicola Twistlock Flap Continental Wallet
Kate Spade Nicola Twistlock Flap Continental Wallet
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Nicola Twistlock Flap Continental Wallet
We can't get over the pretty hue of this classic wallet.
$228
Kate Spade Astrid Stripe Medium Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade Astrid Stripe Medium Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Astrid Stripe Medium Crossbody Bag
A colorful striped bag is essential for the spring season.
$228

Over $300

Kate Spade Dainty Bloom Poplin Dress
Kate Spade Dainty Bloom Poplin Dress
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Dainty Bloom Poplin Dress
Puff sleeve dresses aren't going anywhere anytime soon -- so if you're looking for a summer dress, be sure to grab this one.
$428
Kate Spade Essential Large Work Tote
Kate Spade Essential Large Work Tote
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Essential Large Work Tote
Without a doubt, this work-appropriate tote bag will always be a staple in your closet.
$378
Locket Large Flap Shoulder Bag
Locket Large Flap Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade
Locket Large Flap Shoulder Bag
There's something about this classic silhouette that just never gets old.
$378
Kate Spade Locket Straw Large Flap Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade Locket Straw Large Flap Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Locket Straw Large Flap Shoulder Bag
Nothing says vacation style quite like this shoulder bag from Kate Spade. 
$378

