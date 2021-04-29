Kate Spade Mother's Day Gifts She'll Love - Handbags, Jewelry and More

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The countdown to Mother's Day 2021 is officially on. The national holiday lands on Sunday, May 9 this year, and if you haven't already started shopping for your Mother's Day gifts, now's the time to start. Of course, paging through a virtually endless number of sites and products can be overwhelming, to say the least. Luckily, all you'll need for the perfect Mother's Day gift -- whether it's for your mom, your grandmother, a friend who's recently joined motherhood or the other mother figures in your life.

Sure, you may have already gotten a Mother's Day card to go with the flowers you've ordered to deliver right to her door. But if you're looking to really take the opportunity to say "Happy Mother's Day!" over the top, you won't go wrong with a stylish piece from Kate Spade. Because once everyone's finished eating their meals from Mother's Day Brunch, what better way is there to make a tribute to your mother's love than a thoughtful gift?

Whether you're planning to celebrate the special day and honor your mom over Mother's Day weekend virtually or IRL, there's no doubt that a perfect gift like a wallet, a purse or a dress will bring a smile to her face. But to perhaps make shopping a little easier on you and your wallet, Kate Spade is offering 30% off on select items from its Mother's Day gifts when you use the promo code FORMOM at the checkout

Scroll down to shop the best Mother's Day gift ideas from Kate Spade at every price point.

Under $50

Kate Spade Love Bracelet Kate Spade Kate Spade Love Bracelet Your mother, grandmother or any other mother figures in your life will love this thoughtful bracelet. $48 AT KATE SPADE Buy Now

Kate Spade Everything Puffy Mini Cosmetic Case Kate Spade Kate Spade Everything Puffy Mini Cosmetic Case Mom will love having this little cosmetics pouch for all her upcoming travels. $48 AT KATE SPADE Buy Now

Kate Spade Garden Patch Silk Bandana Kate Spade Kate Spade Garden Patch Silk Bandana Help your mother add a colorful touch to her outfit for Mother's Day brunch with this pretty scarf. $48 AT KATE SPADE Buy Now

Kate Spade Brilliant Statements Tri-Prong Huggies Kate Spade Kate Spade Brilliant Statements Tri-Prong Huggies If we're being entirely honest, we'll never get tired of classic pearl earrings. $48 AT KATE SPADE Buy Now

Under $100

Kate Spade Puffy Coin Purse Kate Spade Kate Spade Puffy Coin Purse There's no way your mother won't smile when she opens her Mother's Day gift to this adorable coin purse. $88 AT KATE SPADE Buy Now

Kate Spade Say Yes Mom Boxed Pendant Kate Spade Kate Spade Say Yes Mom Boxed Pendant It doesn't have to be Mother's Day to have your mom embrace one of the most important roles she has. $78 AT KATE SPADE Buy Now

Kate Spade Myosotis Flower Bangle Set Kate Spade Kate Spade Myosotis Flower Bangle Set These floral bracelets are the perfect way for your mom to boost her wardrobe for spring, which makes them a perfect last-minute gift before the national holiday officially arrives. $78 AT KATE SPADE Buy Now

Kate Spade Spencer Block Print Floral Small Slim Bifold Wallet Kate Spade Kate Spade Spencer Block Print Floral Small Slim Bifold Wallet This eye-catching wallet will be a cheerful addition to the purse of any woman in your life -- including your mom. $98 AT KATE SPADE Buy Now

Under $200

Kate Spade Essential Double-Zip Crossbody Kate Spade Kate Spade Essential Double-Zip Crossbody A purse that comes in a color that's just as versatile as black, but isn't, well, black. $198 AT KATE SPADE Buy Now

Kate Spade Astrid Raffia Dot Medium Crossbody Kate Spade Kate Spade Astrid Raffia Dot Medium Crossbody Without a doubt, this purse will be perfect for any festive warm-weather celebration, whether it's Mother's Day, a birthday or a get-together to just be with loved ones. $198 AT KATE SPADE Buy Now

Kate Spade Spencer Dainty Bloom Small Dome Crossbody Kate Spade Kate Spade Spencer Dainty Bloom Small Dome Crossbody Trust us, your mother will get so much use out of this purse. $158 AT KATE SPADE Buy Now

Under $300

Kate Spade Nicola Twistlock Flap Continental Wallet Kate Spade Kate Spade Nicola Twistlock Flap Continental Wallet We can't get over the pretty hue of this classic wallet -- and your mom won't be able to, either. $228 AT KATE SPADE Buy Now

Kate Spade Dainty Bloom Ruffle Shirt Kate Spade Kate Spade Dainty Bloom Ruffle Shirt A timeless printed button-down shirt is never a bad idea for any of the stylish moms out there. $248 AT KATE SPADE Buy Now

Kate Spade Anyday Medium Shoulder Bag Kate Spade Kate Spade Anyday Medium Shoulder Bag There's a reason this bag is called the "Anyday" bag. Your mom will be able to use it for anything, whether she's running errands or getting together with friends. $298 AT KATE SPADE Buy Now

Kate Spade Astrid Stripe Medium Crossbody Bag Kate Spade Kate Spade Astrid Stripe Medium Crossbody Bag A colorful striped bag is essential for the spring season. $228 AT KATE SPADE Buy Now

Over $300

Locket Large Flap Shoulder Bag Kate Spade Locket Large Flap Shoulder Bag There's something about this classic silhouette that just never gets old. $378 AT KATE SPADE Buy Now

Kate Spade Essential Large Work Tote Kate Spade Kate Spade Essential Large Work Tote Without a doubt, this work-appropriate tote bag will always be a staple in your mom's closet. $378 AT KATE SPADE Buy Now

Kate Spade Dainty Bloom Poplin Dress Kate Spade Kate Spade Dainty Bloom Poplin Dress Puff sleeve dresses aren't going anywhere anytime soon -- so if you're looking for a spring dress (for your mom or yourself), be sure to grab this one. $428 AT KATE SPADE Buy Now

Kate Spade Locket Straw Large Flap Shoulder Bag Kate Spade Kate Spade Locket Straw Large Flap Shoulder Bag Nothing says vacation style quite like this shoulder bag from Kate Spade. $378 AT KATE SPADE buy NOw

