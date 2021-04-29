Sponsored by Kate Spade

Kate Spade Mother's Day Gifts She'll Love - Handbags, Jewelry and More

By ETonline Staff
The countdown to Mother's Day 2021 is officially on. The national holiday lands on Sunday, May 9 this year, and if you haven't already started shopping for your Mother's Day gifts, now's the time to start. Of course, paging through a virtually endless number of sites and products can be overwhelming, to say the least. Luckily, all you'll need for the perfect Mother's Day gift -- whether it's for your mom, your grandmother, a friend who's recently joined motherhood or the other mother figures in your life.

Sure, you may have already gotten a Mother's Day card to go with the flowers you've ordered to deliver right to her door. But if you're looking to really take the opportunity to say "Happy Mother's Day!" over the top, you won't go wrong with a stylish piece from Kate Spade. Because once everyone's finished eating their meals from Mother's Day Brunch, what better way is there to make a tribute to your mother's love than a thoughtful gift?

Whether you're planning to celebrate the special day and honor your mom over Mother's Day weekend virtually or IRL, there's no doubt that a perfect gift like a wallet, a purse or a dress will bring a smile to her face. But to perhaps make shopping a little easier on you and your wallet, Kate Spade is offering 30% off on select items from its Mother's Day gifts when you use the promo code FORMOM at the checkout

Scroll down to shop the best Mother's Day gift ideas from Kate Spade at every price point. 

Under $50

Kate Spade Love Bracelet
Kate Spade Love Bracelet
Your mother, grandmother or any other mother figures in your life will love this thoughtful bracelet.
$48 AT KATE SPADE
Kate Spade Everything Puffy Mini Cosmetic Case
Kate Spade Everything Puffy Mini Cosmetic Case
Mom will love having this little cosmetics pouch for all her upcoming travels.
$48 AT KATE SPADE
Kate Spade Garden Patch Silk Bandana
Kate Spade Garden Patch Silk Bandana
Help your mother add a colorful touch to her outfit for Mother's Day brunch with this pretty scarf.
$48 AT KATE SPADE
Kate Spade Brilliant Statements Tri-Prong Huggies
Kate Spade Brilliant Statements Tri-Prong Huggies
If we're being entirely honest, we'll never get tired of classic pearl earrings.
$48 AT KATE SPADE

Under $100

Kate Spade Puffy Coin Purse
Kate Spade Puffy Coin Purse
There's no way your mother won't smile when she opens her Mother's Day gift to this adorable coin purse.
$88 AT KATE SPADE
Kate Spade Say Yes Mom Boxed Pendant
Kate Spade Say Yes Mom Boxed Pendant
It doesn't have to be Mother's Day to have your mom embrace one of the most important roles she has.
$78 AT KATE SPADE
Kate Spade Myosotis Flower Bangle Set
Kate Spade Myosotis Flower Bangle Set
These floral bracelets are the perfect way for your mom to boost her wardrobe for spring, which makes them a perfect last-minute gift before the national holiday officially arrives. 
$78 AT KATE SPADE
Kate Spade Spencer Block Print Floral Small Slim Bifold Wallet
Kate Spade Spencer Block Print Floral Small Slim Bifold Wallet
This eye-catching wallet will be a cheerful addition to the purse of any woman in your life -- including your mom.
$98 AT KATE SPADE

Under $200

Kate Spade Spencer Sunshine Dot Small Compact Wallet
Kate Spade Spencer Sunshine Dot Small Compact Wallet
Let's be honest: Who doesn't love the classic polka dot print?
$128 AT KATE SPADE
Kate Spade Essential Double-Zip Crossbody
Kate Spade Essential Double-Zip Crossbody
A purse that comes in a color that's just as versatile as black, but isn't, well, black.
$198 AT KATE SPADE
Kate Spade Astrid Raffia Dot Medium Crossbody
Kate Spade Astrid Raffia Dot Medium Crossbody
Without a doubt, this purse will be perfect for any festive warm-weather celebration, whether it's Mother's Day, a birthday or a get-together to just be with loved ones.
$198 AT KATE SPADE
Kate Spade Spencer Dainty Bloom Small Dome Crossbody
Kate Spade Spencer Dainty Bloom Small Dome Crossbody
Trust us, your mother will get so much use out of this purse.
$158 AT KATE SPADE

Under $300

Kate Spade Nicola Twistlock Flap Continental Wallet
Kate Spade Nicola Twistlock Flap Continental Wallet
We can't get over the pretty hue of this classic wallet -- and your mom won't be able to, either.
$228 AT KATE SPADE
Kate Spade Dainty Bloom Ruffle Shirt
Kate Spade Dainty Bloom Ruffle Shirt
A timeless printed button-down shirt is never a bad idea for any of the stylish moms out there.
$248 AT KATE SPADE
Kate Spade Anyday Medium Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade Anyday Medium Shoulder Bag
There's a reason this bag is called the "Anyday" bag. Your mom will be able to use it for anything, whether she's running errands or getting together with friends.
$298 AT KATE SPADE
Kate Spade Astrid Stripe Medium Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade Astrid Stripe Medium Crossbody Bag
A colorful striped bag is essential for the spring season.
$228 AT KATE SPADE

Over $300

Locket Large Flap Shoulder Bag
Locket Large Flap Shoulder Bag
There's something about this classic silhouette that just never gets old.
$378 AT KATE SPADE
Kate Spade Essential Large Work Tote
Kate Spade Essential Large Work Tote
Without a doubt, this work-appropriate tote bag will always be a staple in your mom's closet.
$378 AT KATE SPADE
Kate Spade Dainty Bloom Poplin Dress
Kate Spade Dainty Bloom Poplin Dress
Puff sleeve dresses aren't going anywhere anytime soon -- so if you're looking for a spring dress (for your mom or yourself), be sure to grab this one.
$428 AT KATE SPADE
Kate Spade Locket Straw Large Flap Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade Locket Straw Large Flap Shoulder Bag
Nothing says vacation style quite like this shoulder bag from Kate Spade. 
$378 AT KATE SPADE

