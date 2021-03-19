David Foster had some feelings after Katharine McPhee shared their newborn son's name. The same week that McPhee revealed she and her husband named their baby boy Rennie David Foster, the Country Comfort star shared why doing so "annoyed" her husband.

McPhee, who gave birth in February, spilled the beans while on the Today show, after host Hoda Kotb asked her about her son's moniker.

"My husband was kind of annoyed. I said, 'What was I supposed to say? Nothing like, I'm sorry, we're not sharing the name,'" McPhee, 36, recalled while calling into SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. "'Cause we don't want to be like that pretentious over the name, but it's the only kind of thing you can hold on to that feels private, that you can kind of keep."

"But Hoda just asked me on the Today show... and I didn't want to be like, 'Sorry, we're not sharing it'... You can't say no to Hoda. My husband's friends with her too," she added. "... He's just like, 'It's the only thing we have to keep private.' And I'm like, 'I'm sorry. She asked me the question.'"

Now that "the cat's out of the bag," McPhee, who said she's "just in complete heaven" since becoming a mom, is hoping Foster, 71, "won't be too mad."

"It's not like we're the only people who've named our child something, but we wanted to keep it as private as long as we could," she said. "I'm in trouble, but hopefully my husband won't be too mad."

Despite the drama around revealing their son's moniker, McPhee said both she and Foster "love the name."

"It's so original. It came to us, honestly, two hours before he was born," she shared. "So it's really great. It's a family name, but one of his family members didn't tell us about 'til hours before he was born."

"It sort of took my breath away. I was waiting for something like that. I just didn't think it would happen," McPhee continued. "We were going to name him something totally different, which was a great name, but not something that meant something."

While on the Today show, McPhee gave more background on the baby boy's unique name.

"We picked Rennie because I had actually been in labor for a while, we didn't have a name picked out," she said. "It was [Foster's] great-grandfather's name, his great-uncle's name, so it has a long history in his family. My husband said, 'Hi, Ren Foster,' and so we said, 'That's a good name. It's a strong name.'"

RELATED CONTENT:

Katharine McPhee Reveals Origin of Her Newborn Son's Unique Name

Katharine McPhee Shares First Photo With Her Newborn Son

Katharine McPhee Feared an Eating Disorder 'Relapse' While Pregnant

LeAnn Rimes Duets With Katharine McPhee on Hubby Eddie Cibrian's Show 'Country Comfort' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery