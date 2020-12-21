Katherine Schwarzenegger is obsessed with her little girl! The 31-year-old author took to her Instagram Story over the weekend to share how she frequently honors her daughter through jewelry.

Schwarzenegger and her husband, Chris Pratt, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Lyla Maria, in August. Pratt is also dad to an 8-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

"I know I talk about jewelry a lot but this new necklace right here is Zoe Lev and I love it," Schwarzenegger said in a Instagram Story about her necklace, which featured her daughter's first name.

The video also showed Schwarzenegger sporting a second, longer necklace that read "Lyla Maria."

"I clearly am obsessed with putting my daughter's name on everything," Schwarzenegger wrote.

Schwarzenegger previously revealed that she wears earrings in honor of both her husband and daughter.

Back in September, a source told ET that Schwarzenegger and Pratt have been "happier than ever" since welcoming their daughter.

"Katherine, Chris and Lyla have settled in and have a good routine down. Both Chris and Katherine are busy with work but always make Lyla their priority," the source said. "Chris and Katherine have been overwhelmed with love and support from their family and friends. They are happier than ever and love how every day Lyla brings a smile to their face."

