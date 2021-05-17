Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares When She Knew Chris Pratt Was the One

For Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt, the chemistry was pretty instant. The new mom and author opened up to Drew Barrymore during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show Monday about when she knew the Jurassic World actor was the one.

"We talk about that a lot because I’m pretty sure we both knew right away that this is where our relationship was headed and we clicked very quickly and so he is the best," Schwarzenegger shared. "And I am so, so grateful and it’s so beautiful to be able to watch him step into this new role of being a girl dad and he’s the best husband and best dad and I feel so grateful every single day for him."

The pair welcomed their daughter, Lyla, nine months ago and Schwarzenegger told the talk show host she's loving every minute of it.

"She just turned nine months. She’s just the cutest little angel I’ve ever seen and I’m obsessed with her as I’m sure most parents say about their children," she gushed. "It’s the most fun role and experience that I’ve ever had and I love absolutely every single minute of it. It’s been such a joy, she’s perfect."

The Gift of Forgiveness author talked to ET's Kevin Frazier last month about the new and exciting chapter in her life that is motherhood.

"And it's just such a great experience for me and really exciting as well to be able to see my whole family around my daughter," Schwarzenegger said. "It's really awesome, and, you know, as I've gotten older, to be able to just see different and new opportunities and really new chapters that are really exciting ... this motherhood chapter has just been truly incredible for me and I've enjoyed every single minute of it and I just absolutely love it."

Schwarzenegger and Pratt got married in June 2019 in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California. The 41-year-old actor and the 31-year-old daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver were first linked together the year prior, but didn't make their relationship Instagram official until December of that same year, when Pratt shared a sweet collage of Schwarzenegger in honor of her 29th birthday.

The Drew BarrymoreShow airs 9:00 a.m. ET/PT on CBS.

RELATED CONTENT

Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares First Mother's Day Plans (Exclusive)

Maria Shriver Says She's 'in Awe' of Katherine Schwarzenegger as a Mom

Why Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Surprised Katherine Married Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Reveal Daughter's Name and Share First Photo This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery