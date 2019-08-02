Kathy Lee Gifford appears to have a new man in her life!

After the 65-year-old former Today host was spotted cuddling and dancing with a man at a Journey tribute band concert in Franklin, Tennessee, The Daily Mail, who initially broke the news, identified the mystery man as Randall Cronk.

According to his LinkedIn page, Cronk has been the president of RMC Insurance Group, which is part of Nationwide Insurance, for nearly 13 years. Prior to his time there, Cronk graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with a degree in computer science in 1986.

Cronk, per his Facebook account, is originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, but is currently living in Spring Hill, Tennessee. Following her Today departure in April, Gifford made the move to Nashville, which is not too far from Spring Hill.

An eyewitness told the outlet that Gifford "was having a great time dancing very intimately with a male friend," adding: "Retirement looks good on her."

Gifford was previously married to Paul Johnson from 1976 to 1983 and Frank Gifford from 1986 until his death in 2015. The former morning show host shares two children with her late husband, Cassidy, 26, and Cody, 29.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in April, Gifford spoke about her future career plans and her move down south.

"I have so many things that I'm working on. I co-wrote all the music for the movie Then Came You with a great writer down in Nashville named Brett James. I got a place in Nashville, so I'm going to be there a lot more," she said "... I've wanted to do these movies... That's always been that dream in me, to do movies. So, I wrote a movie last year... We want to do four more based on the same characters... And I just directed my first short film in Israel two weeks ago."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kathie Lee Gifford Reacts to Hoda Kotb's Baby No. 2 News

Jenna Bush Hager Reveals What Kathie Lee Gifford Gifted Her

Kathie Lee Gifford Sobs as Her Kids Honor Her During 'Today' Show Exit

Related Gallery