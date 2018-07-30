Kathie Lee Gifford Opens Up About the Strength She Found After the Death of Husband 3 Years Ago (Exclusive)

Kathie Lee Gifford is looking forward.

The 64-year-old multihyphenate met with ET’s Katie Krause at the Hallmark Summer TCA red carpet to discuss her upcoming projects and what she’s learned about herself after the loss of her husband, Frank Gifford, three years ago.

“How strong I am because of the lord,” she answered. “Yeah, I mean, he meets all of our needs and gives us everything we need according to his glorious riches, so I’m fine.”

“I keep very busy,” she added. “I just wrapped a film in Scotland that’ll be out at Christmas time that I wrote, and produced and starring in and co-wrote the score, so I’ve been busy!”

The film to which she is referring is Love Me to Death, which centers on a widow who embarks upon a trip around the world with her husband's ashes. Along the way, she visits destinations they loved from films. However, the first stop on the trip upends her plans.

During the interview, Gifford also revealed that her daughter, actress Cassidy Gifford, very nearly joined her in the film.

“She was almost in this film that I wrote, but due to budgetary concerns I had to write her out,” she shared. “She was going to play me as a younger woman, my character as a younger woman, and it just ended up not working out.”

But Gifford has other exciting projects on the horizon, including a Hallmark Channel film slated for the holiday season, God Winks at You.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the film presents a “true story demonstrating that God communicates with us, making incredible things happen in our lives every single day. Viewers will begin to recognize god winks in their own lives, both past and present.”

Check out the interview up above.

