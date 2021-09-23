Kathy Hilton Exits Restaurant Wearing a White Tablecloth
Kathy Hilton made a style statement nobody expected. On Wednesday night, the 62-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star left the West Hollywood hot spot Craig's wearing what appeared to be one of the restaurant's tablecloths.
Her friend, Elliot Mintz, was seen carrying the clothes she sported upon arriving to the eatery, and her other pal, Faye Resnick, was walking on the other side of her. Hilton paired her new look with red heels and a matching clutch, and had no shame in her outfit change! She even reposted a few memes of her tablecloth dress to her Instagram.
While leaving Craig's, the friends joked to photographers that Hilton was "Vera, not Wang." When asked what happened to her initial outfit, the friends replied that she was wearing "Galliano."
In a video obtained by DailyMail, Hilton said of her style, "My dress, I got a little too hot. ...The hair is off, then the dress!"
Mintz told photographers that "so much has happened," adding, "We had a great night. ...She changed her dress, that's all."
It's moments like this that have made Hilton a fan favorite on RHOBH, but she told ET that she has no plans to be a full-time cast member.
"I am really flattered and very happy," she said of the viewer response. "Any time anybody's ever seen me on TV, there is this very serious side … and so, [with Housewives], I'm comfortable, because I go back with Lisa Rinna for 25 years. I know Dorit [Kemsley] and socially we've been together many times, so I'm very comfortable with her. Garcelle [Beauvais], we've been out socially. Kyle [Richards] is my sister. I was just very comfortable. But it was really interesting for me to watch. Sometimes, I can't watch because I'll think, 'Oh, my goodness, I have no makeup on, how can I really let people see me like this?' You know?"
Hilton added of being part of the show, "I feel like I'm a member of a very special group of dynamic women -- that have their drama -- and I love to be in the middle of it."
