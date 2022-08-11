Kathy Hilton Explains Why She Confused Lizzo for Gabourey Sidibe

Kathy Hilton is clearing the air after confusing Lizzo for Gabourey Sidibe during a game on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live Wednesday night.

Hilton, who appeared on the late-night show alongside her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Crystal Kung Minkoff, took to the comments of the Bravo fan Instagram account, Queens of Bravo, where she blamed her poor vision for the mix-up.

"My vision is awful, the screen was so far away that I couldn’t even recognize Justin Timberlake or Mellisa Etheridge 🥲🤦‍♀️," Hilton wrote, before sharing the same comment on another Queens of Bravo post, which featured a clip of Hilton's on-air blunder.

It all started when Andy Cohen played a game called "Will Kathy Know Them?" with Hilton, in which he showed photos of celebrities to see if the reality star knows who they are. The awkwardness ensued when a picture of Lizzo came up.

"I feel like I do," Hilton said, mulling it over, before saying, "Precious?"

Hilton seemed to be referring to Sidibe, who starred as the character Precious in the 2009 Oscar-nominated film Precious: Based on the Novel 'Push' by Sapphire.

"She is precious, though. Lizzo is precious," Minkoff said, trying to play off the televised moment.

"That's what I call her! Her nickname is Precious to me," Hilton added, similarly trying to play it off. Meanwhile, Cohen hid his face behind his note cards.

Neither Lizzo or Sidibe have responded to the now viral moment.

