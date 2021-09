Kathy Hilton is setting the record straight on her style statement that nobody could have expected. On Wednesday night, the 62-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star left the West Hollywood hot spot Craig's wearing one of the restaurant's tablecloths.

Her friend, Elliot Mintz, was seen carrying the clothes she sported upon arriving to the eatery, and her other pal, Faye Resnick, was pictured walking on the other side of her. Hilton paired her new look with red heels and a matching clutch, and had no shame in her outfit change! She even reposted a few memes of her tablecloth dress to her Instagram.

While leaving Craig's, the friends joked to photographers that Hilton was "Vera, not Wang." When asked what happened to her initial outfit, the friends replied that she was wearing "Galliano."

In a video obtained by ET, Hilton said of her style, "My dress, I got a little too hot. ...The hair is off, then the dress!"

Mintz told photographers that "so much has happened," adding, "We had a great night. ...She changed her dress, that's all."

Further explaining her look, Hilton went on Instagram Live the following evening. "I wanted to let all my friends from Instagram know and hear it straight from my mouth, and not read it," she began. "Yeah, I wanna spill the tea directly to you."

Hilton shared that she was filming a "Christmas in September" bit with her family for Paris in Love at the Abbey in West Hollywood, and it "ended up being [an] incredibly large turnout" that became "overwhelming."

"It was so hot, and I was on stage actually participating for two hours in the auction and I was roasting and roasting and roasting," she said of sporting a wool dress all day. "...I was roasting! I didn't have a chance to have a Coca-Cola, water, wine or anything, or anything to eat, because we were busy selling and selling and selling and raising money."

Hilton explained that when she went across the street to Craig's for dinner, her friend, Vera, fashioned a dress out of a table cloth so she didn't have to wear the wool dress anymore. "She made the tablecloth like it was a sarong in the South of France," Hilton shared. "I'm very resourceful, [Vera's] very resourceful. And by the way, I had tons of extensions in, too! And we unsnapped all the extensions. ...It was either that or hunky dory, we gotta go home! I didn't have my fan with me."

It's moments like this that have made Hilton a fan favorite on RHOBH, but she told ET that she has no plans to be a full-time cast member.

"I am really flattered and very happy," she said of the viewer response. "Any time anybody's ever seen me on TV, there is this very serious side … and so, [with Housewives], I'm comfortable, because I go back with Lisa Rinna for 25 years. I know Dorit [Kemsley] and socially we've been together many times, so I'm very comfortable with her. Garcelle [Beauvais], we've been out socially. Kyle [Richards] is my sister. I was just very comfortable. But it was really interesting for me to watch. Sometimes, I can't watch because I'll think, 'Oh, my goodness, I have no makeup on, how can I really let people see me like this?' You know?"

Hilton added of being part of the show, "I feel like I'm a member of a very special group of dynamic women -- that have their drama -- and I love to be in the middle of it."

