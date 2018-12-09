Katie Cassidy Marries Matthew Rodgers: See Her Gorgeous Wedding Dress!

Congratulations Katie Cassidy!

The 32-year-old Arrow actress married Matthew Rodgers over the weekend in Sunset Key, Florida, she confirmed on Instagram on Sunday. She shared a photo of the two kissing, sporting a lace long-sleeved wedding gown while Rodgers also wore white. In the photo, her stunning wedding ring is also prominently on display.

"I can't help falling in love with you ... YES!" she wrote. "It's official! #MrsRodgers I love you my husband."

Cassidy and Rodgers have been engaged since June 2017.

“I can’t wait to spend forever with you my darling!!" she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I’m the luckiest girl in the whole world."

This is the first marriage for Cassidy, the daughter of the late Partridge Family star David Cassidy, who died last November. She previously dated singer Jessie McCartney.

ET spoke to Cassidy in April, when she recalled the one time she turned down Prince Harry in Miami while vacationing with friends back in 2014.

