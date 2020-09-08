Katie Holmes is very much in the new relationship phase with chef Emilio Vitolo, a source tells ET.

The 41-year-old actress was spotted sitting on 33-year-old Vitolo's lap as the two shared a kiss while dining at a restaurant in New York City on Monday in photos published by The Daily Mail. A source tells ET that Holmes and Vitolo's relationship is still very new, and that she's definitely enjoying herself.

"Katie is like a teenager in love right now -- he makes her giddy!" the source says.

The source also tells ET that Vitolo -- who works at Emilio’s Ballato in SoHo, which his father, Emilio Vitolo Sr., bought in the early ‘90s -- has a lot of celebrity friends, including Rihanna and Joe Jonas.

Vitolo is indeed no stranger to Hollywood. He's done some acting in the past, appearing on Royal Pains and Inside Amy Schumer. Last August, Vitolo Instagrammed a group photo with Jonas to wish him a happy birthday.

This is the first time Holmes has been romantically linked to anyone following her split from Jamie Foxx in August of 2019. While it's unknown how long Holmes and Vitolo have known each other, he did comment on one of her Instagram photos in July.

ET last spoke with Holmes in July about her film, The Secret: Dare to Dream, when she talked about being under quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic. Watch the video below to see her explain why the lockdown has had "a lot of silver linings" for her.

-- Reporting by Darla Murray

