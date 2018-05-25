Katy Mixon Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Congrats to Katy Mixon!

The American Housewife star became a mom for the second time on Wednesday, her rep confirms to ET.

Mixon and her fiance, Breaux Greer, welcomed a baby girl named Elekra Saint Greer. The little one was born weighing 8 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 22 inches long.

Mixon and Greer, an Olympic javelin thrower and former American Gladiators star, welcomed their first child, a son named Kingston, in May 2017.

The actress announced her pregnancy last November.

"I am pregnant with our second baby! And it is a baby girl,” she shared on Access Hollywood Live. "[I] couldn't be more shocked. [I] didn't know it was possible. But me and my fiance, we are welcoming it, and she is due May 23."

While Mixon just gave birth to baby No. 2, she plays mom to three kids on American Housewife. See more in the video below.

