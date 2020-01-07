Katy Perry and a group of friends went out to dinner on Monday night along with 2020 presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, ET has learned.

According to a source familiar with the dinner, the group ate at CUT by Wolfgang Puck at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

"They were talking about politics and what Katy wants in a president," the source says.

The source explains that Perry was overheard “encouraging others around their table to vote for him."

The political dinner, which could lead to an official endorsement from Perry, was first reported by Page Six.

Perry, an outspoken democrat, was a staunch supporter for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election, and performed at presidential fundraisers for Barack Obama during his 2012 campaign against Mitt Romney.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg -- who served as the mayor of New York City from 2002 to 2013 -- has already earned support from celebs, including Judge Judy's Judith Sheindlin, who officially endorsed his run for office and will be joining his campaign trail to stump for the billionaire candidate.

-- Additional reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.

