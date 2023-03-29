Katy Perry Says She's Five Weeks Sober After Making a Pact With Fiancé Orlando Bloom
Orlando Bloom Gets Real About Katy Perry Relationship Challenge
'John Wick: Chapter 4': Keanu Reeves and Cast Break Down Fight S…
Matt Damon Shares How He Feels About ‘Terrible Human Being’ Jimm…
'The Bachelor': Zach Leaves Gabi 'Blindsided' After They Break H…
'The Bachelor' Finale: Zach Shallcross Gets Engaged Following No…
‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4: Inside the Multiple Love Triangles and…
Inside Gwyneth Paltrow's Ski Crash Trial in Utah
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion: Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Chat …
Jennifer Aniston Asks Adam Sandler Why She’s His Favorite Co-Sta…
Nick Cannon Addresses Claims He Gives His Children's Mothers a '…
Kelly Clarkson Announces Las Vegas Residency and New Divorce-Ins…
Jennifer Aniston Calls Out Adam Sandler Over Casual Look at ‘Mur…
Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon Taunt Each Other at ‘Air’ Premiere (…
'Love Is Blind's Raven Shares How She Found Out SK Cheated on He…
Nick Cannon Spills Secret to Spending Time With 12 Kids and His …
Brad Pitt Reveals Surprising Hobby He Shares With Daughter Shiloh
Matt Damon’s Daughters Make Rare Public Appearance at ‘Air’ Prem…
Gisele Bündchen Speaks Out About Tom Brady in First Post-Divorce…
'The Voice' Coaches Impressed by Deaf Singer's Audition
Katy Perry cannot lose a bet -- especially to her fiancé, Orlando Bloom! On Monday, during an event in New York City, the 38-year-old American Idol host revealed that she's sober.
"I've been sober for five weeks today. I've been doing a pact with my partner and I want to quit," she said during the event, via People, while jokingly pretending to cry.
Also in attendance was Perry's fellow American Idol judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. When asked by Bryan if she's thinking of caving, the "Firework" singer was adamant that she's in it to win it.
"No, girl! I can't cave. I made a promise. Three months," she said.
Bloom and Perry, who are parents to 2-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, got engaged in 2019. In February, Bloom spoke with Flaunt about his relationship with his "baby mama and life partner," and how although they are a team, they have faced some challenges.
"We're in two very different pools. Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands," Bloom said of himself and Perry. "Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won't lie."
The 46-year-old actor added, "We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity. "[but] I think we're both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there's definitely never a dull moment."
RELATED CONTENT:
'American Idol' Contestant Calls Out Katy Perry for ‘Hurtful’ 'Mom-Shaming' Joke
Orlando Bloom Admits Katy Perry Relationship Can Be Really Challenging
Katy Perry Honors Miranda Kerr, Calls Her 'The Heart of Our Family'
Related Gallery