Katy Perry's Fashion Label Pulls Shoes Over Blackface Scandal

Katy Perry’s fashion label is coming under fire for some designs that some fans feel resembles blackface.

On Monday, following a rising outcry, the songstress’ company pulled two types of options from their line: the Rue Face slip-on loafer and the Ora Face block-heel sandal, according to USA Today. The shoes come in black, gold and beige and sell for $129.

Of course, it’s the black option that has caught the ire of the fashion world and beyond. It features lips, a nose and appliqués which look like eyes on the top of the shoe. Although the shoe is no longer available on Perry’s label’s site, it’s still available at retailers like Forever 21.

ET has reached out to singer's rep for comment.

Katy Perry 'Blackface' Shoe to Be Pulled from Shelves



Ok, can we just make this a rule that ANY product, service or person that is NOT Black will NOT create, promote or apply any combination of BLACK + FACE



Can we just make this a thing#causeascenehttps://t.co/5fo3wMKgJppic.twitter.com/LRFw2bW9BC — Kim Crayton 🏢 💻🎙#causeascene (@KimCrayton1) February 11, 2019

The troubling shoe design arrives as Virginia faces a full-blown crisis due to Governor Ralph Northam’s admission that he wore blackface during his medical school days. Also, the state’s attorney general, Mark Herring admitted to wearing blackface to a party when he was 19, according to the BBC.



Prior to Perry’s shoes coming under fire, Gucci faced a blackface crisis of their own when it was discovered that one of their turtlenecks heavily resembles blackface. It was removed from their inventory after the issue was raised and Gucci has since released a statement.



“Gucci deeply apologizes for the offense caused by the wool balaclava jumper,” they wrote. “We can confirm that the item has been immediately removed from our online store and all physical stores… We consider diversity to be a fundamental value to be fully upheld, respected, and at the forefront of every decision we make.”

Nonetheless, the filmmaker Spike Lee, rapper T.I. and more have called for a boycott on Gucci products.



Get more breaking news down below.



RELATED CONTENT:

Inside Jennifer Aniston's 50th Birthday Bash: Reese Witherspoon Falls, Brad Pitt Shows Up!

Nicki Minaj Drops Out of BET Concert, Slams GRAMMYs Producer After His Feud With Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Reveals What Her Natural Hair Looks Like and Fans Are Here for It

Related Gallery