The time has come to say goodbye to Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In this new super tease for the farewell season of the beloved reality show, TV's most famous family looks back on the 14 years of good, bad and hilarious moments in their lives, chronicled on camera.

"For the past 14 years, our family has invited cameras inside our homes to document our most personal moments. We have shared the ordinary and extraordinary. Our triumphs and our tragedies," Kim Kardashian West narrates.

The trailer flashes back to some of the show's most standout moments including Kourtney Kardashian giving birth to her first son, Mason, Kim's wedding to Kanye West and Khloe Kardashian dealing with Tristan Thompson's infidelity.

Though the family is saying goodbye to their reality TV show, their story is far from over.

"Now we are upon our 20th season and still have so much more of our journey to share," Kim adds.

The last season will cover everything from Kris Jenner sitting down with Caitlyn Jenner, Khloe exploring the idea of baby number 2, Kim's impending divorce and Scott Disick and Kourtney toying with the idea of a walk down the aisle.

The final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Thursday, March 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

