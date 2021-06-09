'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Reunion: Watch Andy Cohen Grill the Family on Their Love Lives and Scandals
The Kardashian-Jenner family is joining Andy Cohen for "a sit-down 20 seasons in the making."
In the trailer for the upcoming Keeping Up With the Kardashians Reunion -- part one of which will air one week after the E! flagship reality clan says their final farewells in the season 20 finale -- the reality stars are getting grilled on their famous loves, family feuds and headline-making scandals.
Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Scott Disick join Cohen on the infamous couches for a two-part reunion roundtable, which has even Kris feeling "a bit nervous," Kim admits in a first-look preview, released on Wednesday.
The teaser includes cryptic clips of the family opening up about why they chose to end the show -- "We're all feeling a little overwhelmed," Kris admits -- as well as unseen moments and some of their happiest and most painful memories from nearly 15 years in the spotlight.
Andy doesn't shy away from the tough questions, asking Kris if she's forgiven Caitlyn Jenner for "how she treated you," grilling Khloe on Tristan Thompson's cheating past and turning the spotlight on Scott and Kourtney and their roller-coaster romance.
"Do you think your relationship might have turned out differently if you hadn't shared so much?" he asks.
"Probably," Kourtney admits, to even Kim's surprise, "but I think the substance abuse was the dealbreaker."
"I was pretty irresponsible," Scott agrees.
As for whether or not Kourtney and her new beau, Travis Barker, have his blessing, fans will have to tune in to see Scott's answer.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians series finale airs Thursday, June 10 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on E!. The two-part reunion airs Thursday, June 17 at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Sunday, June 20 at 9 p.m. PT/ET on E!.
