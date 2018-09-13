Keira Knightley Reveals How Many Times She's Watched 'Love Actually'

Love Actuallyis a Christmas classic, but you'd be surprised how many times Keira Knightley has watched the iconic 2003 rom-com.

The two-time Oscar nominee stopped by GMA Day on Thursday where she revealed that she's only seen her movie one time.

"I only saw it once when it first came out," Knightley told co-hosts Michael Strahan and Sara Haines. "So, how long ago was that? 15 years ago?"

"I've only seen it once," the actress continued, adding that she only watches her movies when they first come out. "It just feels a bit weird to sit down and watch your own thing, but I'm not in it very much, so actually I'll watch the rest of it and then I'll really enjoy it."

The Colette star also shared that her 3-year-old daughter, Edie, wants to be a dentist and that she's not taken aback when she sees her mother in costume while acting.

"Pirates of the Caribbeanwas on over Christmas on TV and I thought, 'I'll leave it on and see how she reacts,''' Knightley recalled. "It was a bit where I sort of fell off something into the water, again, she said, 'Mommy, you have fallen in the water.' And I said, 'Yes, I have.' And she says, 'I rescue you,' and then just walked off. That was it."

Meanwhile, Knightley reunited with her Love Actually co-stars last year for a Red Nose Day TV special.

See the sweet reunion in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Keira Knightley Reveals She Started Wearing Wigs After Her Hair Began to Fall Out

Director James Carney Apologizes for 'Petty, Mean and Hurtful' Keira Knightley Comments

'Love Actually' Stars Reunite on Red Nose Day for Heartwarming Sequel 14 Years After the Original

Related Gallery