Keira Knightley is opening up about the newest addition to her family!

In an interview with The Telegraph, the 34-year-old publicly reveals for the first time that she and her husband, James Righton, named their newborn daughter Delilah. The new addition, whose birth Knightly confirmed earlier this month, joins the couple's 4-year-old daughter, Edie.

Though Knightley says she planned to have a six-month-long maternity leave following Delilah's arrival, she did have to make an exception for the premiere of her latest film, Official Secrets, earlier this month. That commitment, Knightley says, took lots of planning -- and pumping.

"Three whole feeds," she says of how much she pumped prior to their brief separation. "We’re going to be apart for six hours in total, so I pumped three feeds' worth."

"If I don’t do it my boobs will explode," she continues. "I mean, quite literally. It’s going everywhere. So, you know, that’s not happening. The pump is with me. It’s fine."

In addition to a strict feeding schedule, Delilah's arrival has affected the couple in other ways. The actress reveals that they've questioned wanting to get involved in the global environmental movement, Extinction Rebellion.

"We keep having this discussion where we’re saying to each other, 'Should we get arrested?'" Knightley says of herself and Righton. "And I’m like, 'We can’t, we’ve got a baby, she’s permanently attached to my boob. So how’s it going to work?'"

"So then he’s going, 'Maybe I’ll go down and get arrested for both of us,'" she continues. "And I’m like, 'Let’s neither of us get arrested now. It’s not the right time.' I think a lot of us just want to find a reason not to think about it... Very few of us actually put ourselves on the line. We try to save ourselves instead."

ET caught up with the actress back in March of this year -- two months before she announced her second pregnancy -- and she candidly spoke about being a working mom to Edie.

"The the weird thing with acting is that sleep deprivation basically makes your emotions very close to the surface. It's much easier to cry," she said. "You feel like crying all the time, so I can turn that on like that, so this is great. Thanks kid."

"The bags under my eyes are a little bit more, but apart from that, the crying is good!" Knightley added.

Watch the video below for more on Knightley.

