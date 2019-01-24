The holidays may be over, but Disney is keeping the spirit alive with The Nutcracker and the Four Realms!

Originally released in theaters last November, the enchanting film, inspired by E.T.A. Hoffmann's classic tale and the beloved ballet, arrives in homes on Digital and Blu-ray Jan. 29. Fans will be treated to plenty of bonus features and deleted scenes, and ET has your first sneak peek look at one of the never-before-seen moments that didn't make it to the big screen.

As Clara (Mackenzie Foy) travels through the Land of Snowflakes, Land of Flowers and Land of Sweets -- with an additional stop in a new fourth realm -- she meets the bubbly, pink-haired Sugar Plum (Keira Knightley). In a deleted scene, Sugar Plum gives Clara a tour of her late mother's bedroom.

Telling Clara a story about her mother, who was once queen of the kingdom, Sugar Plum gracefully prances around the room, giving us a taste of Knightley's dancing skills.

"Oh, we went everywhere together. We were inseparable," Sugar Plum explains. "We'd stay up all night in the flower gardens, talking and talking, dreaming of our future."

"You remind me so much of her," she continues. "Sweetest Clara, your mother and I used to dance and dance."

Watch the full scene in the player above!

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms also stars Misty Copeland as the Princess Ballerina, Helen Mirren as Mother Ginger and Morgan Freeman as Drosselmeyer.

When ET attended the movie's red-carpet premiere last October, the cast shared their favorite memories of The Nutcracker and explained what to expect from Disney's all-new take on the beloved tale. Hear highlights from our exclusive interviews in the video below:

