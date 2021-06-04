Keith Urban Reveals He and Breland Wrote 'a Bunch of Songs' for New Nicole Kidman Movie (Exclusive)
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman continue to mix business and pleasure!
The country superstar revealed to ET that he and singer-songwriter Breland wrote music for Kidman's new movie. Only ET's Cassie DiLaura was on set with Urban and Breland for their new music video for "Throw It Back," out now, where they dished on their projects together.
"We wrote a bunch of songs for a movie that my wife is doing," Urban shared. "So that's what we spent two weeks writing."
The 25-year-old singer has already collaborated with Nelly, Lauren Alaina, Mickey Guyton and Sam Hunt. On Friday, the first country-trap song he and Urban wrote officially dropped. Urban reached out after Breland's "My Truck" went viral on TikTok.
"Keith reached out to me, sent me a text. He was like, 'Yo DB, this is Keith and in parentheses as in Urban.' And I was like, 'Is this Keith, like is this Keith Urban?!'"
The two quarantined together for two week, and got really close in the process. "Yeah 24 hours a day for two weeks, you get to know somebody really well," adds Urban.
"And I will say this, I was like low-key hoping to just catch him slipping," joked Breland. "He's like the nicest guy I've ever met. He never slipped, he never slipped, two weeks and he's really that dude."
And one thing that people might not know is that Urban is an early riser. "Keith gets up really early regardless of how late he goes to sleep," shares Breland. "Like. we might've been up working until midnight and Keith is just, like, downstairs, sipping a coffee. He's like, 'Good morning!' I'm like, 'It's, like, 5 in the morning.'"
As for the concept for "Throw It Back," Breland says, "The video is kind of like me in a club that Keith is performing at, trying to approach these women and shoot my shot. And it doesn't typically go well. And Keith is there to save the day with his magic guitar pedal that throws things back in time to give me a redo."
For more on Urban, see below.
