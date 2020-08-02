Keke Palmer Admits She 'Expected' Her 'GMA' Talk Show to Be Canceled

Keke Palmer understands why her daytime talk show ended up getting the axe. Palmer recently joined Andy Cohen during a new episode of Watch What Happens Live, and she reflected on why Strahan, Sara & Keke wouldn't be coming back.

Palmer co-hosted the show alongside Michael Strahan and Sara Haines before it was taken off of ABC's schedule in March, with a daily coronavirus report -- GMA 3: What You Need to Know -- airing in its place.

When asked what her reaction was to her show getting canceled, Palmer simply said, "Expected."

"Here's the thing, when the pandemic hit, that became all that was on our minds -- the pandemic, corona, understanding COVID," Palmer shared. "So I kind of knew that, if our show did come back, it would have to be much, much, much later [in the year]."

"Because our show is really about an audience. When you think about it, that's what we do. We do a little bit of news, but it's entertainment news. It's really fun conversations and lightheartedness," she added. "So it's a different time now, and some of the conversation has changed, and I think it [pushed] us out."

Palmer previously addressed rumors that her participation in Black Lives Matter protests impacted ABC's decision to not renew her show, and the actress explained that the reality of the situation was based on commerce and not politics.

"The reality is I was never signed to SSK as one would a seasonal show. This business is dynamic and instead of thinking of me as a 'series regular' see me as a brand that works with the corporation Disney/ABC News and this particular show I was on is no longer," Palmer wrote on Instagram. "That does not mean the relationship I have with them dies, that means it evolves."

"I hate talking about business because it can seem a bit weird and gets quite technical lol. But when I see such fear mongering comments I want to speak out so that no one ever feels or thinks that speaking out will cost them their job!" she added. "I’m sure it can and has before, but let’s also recognize when it has not."

Palmer made headlines back in June when she was seen on video during a protest passionately trying to convince a National Guardsman at the event to march with the activists, which he ultimately declined to do.

While speaking with Cohen, a fan asked Palmer about the incident, and how she felt about the outcome.

"At the end of the day… [everything has] a risk and a reward… I got wrapped up in the emotion and I was hoping that we could walk together and just have that powerful moment together. He didn't want to do it, and that's OK," Palmer shared.

"If we are going to be challenging authority, then this is the time," she added. "This is the time to invoke change and get justice and get peace, and for us to come together against the things that we're not with."

