Keke Palmer couldn't be happier for her friend and Hustlers co-star, Jennifer Lopez, following the news of her Las Vegas wedding to Ben Affleck. ET's Kevin Frazier asked Palmer about the pair's weekend wedding while at the premiere of her new thriller, Nope.

"I'm so happy for her. J Lo, nobody deserves happiness more," Palmer gushed. "I think she works really hard. She's dedicated her life to the industry. She's a woman in power. It's not easy for us. So, I'm just happy for her."

While Lopez has served as an inspiration for Palmer throughout her career, so has her mother, who the 28-year-old actress revealed works as her acting coach and "partner."

"Man, my mom she's been -- I mean, my family's my rock, but my mom, she's always been my acting coach and partner, so for us to get to this moment together, is us you know what I mean?" Palmer shared.

And Nope hasn't been the simplest project for Palmer's mother to run lines with her daughter for, with the Alice actress sharing that she had to read the script for Jordan Peele's latest horror flick several times to get the full picture.

"I read it a couple times and it kept on changing," she revealed. That's the thing with Jordan, is it's always evolving and it's just about trust."

Palmer added, "I trust him endlessly as a creative, and I think that's why it was such a great experience for me."

In Nope, Palmer and co-star Daniel Kaluuya play Emerald and OJ Haywood, a brother-sister duo of Hollywood horse trainers, who encounter alien activity on their isolated ranch.

"It was just awesome, and also I love my character," Palmer told ET's Rachel Smith while promoting the film last week. "Emerald has so many different aspects to her. She starts off in this jester personality and slowly plays in the orphan archetype. The way that she is written is just so skillfully, and I was just excited to play and do her justice."

While she kept her lips fairly sealed about the film's many twists and turns while on the red carpet Monday night, Palmer did say that Nope is all about "family."

"This movie's about family," she teased. "This film is also about society and its obsession with spectacles."

See Palmer and the rest of Nope's star-studded cast when the film hits theaters July 22.

Daniel Kaluuya 'Can't Wait' to See 'Black Panther 2' Honor Chadwick Boseman (Exclusive)



