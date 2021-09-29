Let Keke Palmer be your inspiration to go after your dreams. The actress revealed on social media on Wednesday that she'll appear on season 5 of Insecure, after tweeting at Issa Rae last year.

"Careful what you wish for 🥴 Lololololol," Palmer wrote on Instagram. "Genuinely so thankful to @issarae! I always shoot my work shots (cause I loves to werk 😅), what’s the worst that can happen? Present your skill, you never know how it can be of service. 🙏🏾."

The actress' post included a photo of herself on set alongside Christina Elmore's Condola, and a tweet of Palmer's from last September. The tweet read, "@IssaRae there's been a mix up. I tweeted about my excitement for season 5 of Insecure and now everyone thinks I'm gonna be on it. We can't let them down, put me in to beat Condola's a** real quick."

"😂 So this the frame right before you beat her a**, right?" Rae jokingly asked in the comments of Palmer's Instagram.



Fans got a first look at the trailer for Insecure season 5 on Wednesday.

In a callback to Issa's long-running mirror chats, the trailer opened with Issa chatting with a younger version of herself before teasing what’s to come in the final episodes, which will see her and her bestie, Molly (Yvonne Orji), evaluating everything important in their lives: relationships, careers and what comes next.

In a recent interview with ET, Orji teased the final season "may travel through time."

“We go through a lot. We go through some generations," she explained. “We go through 10 episodes, they all might not be an hour long, but you see an evolution. You are able to see the evolution of the characters, you’re able to hopefully get some answers. Y’all be wanting the answers, boy, and I hope y’all like the answers.”

The fifth and final season of Insecure will debut on Sunday, Oct. 24 on HBO and HBO Max.

RELATED CONTENT:

Yvonne Orji on the End of 'Insecure' and Her New Movie 'Vacation Friends' This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

'Insecure': Watch the Trailer for the Final Season

Keke Palmer Says 'Sorry to This Man' After Met Gala Chef Defends Menu

Meme Queen Keke Palmer Returns to Battle the Heat on 'Hot Ones'

Related Gallery