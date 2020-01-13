Kellan Lutz will never forget his days playing Emmett Cullen in the Twilight franchise.

The actor -- who's currently starring in CBS' FBI: Most Wanted -- recently stopped by ET as a special guest co-host, where he recalled what it was like working alongside stars like Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner.

"He's so talented. I'm so blessed to have worked with him on five movies," Lutz raved of Pattinson, who is portraying the titular role of Batman in Bruce Wayne's The Batman. "I think he's going to bring something so new, something so refreshing to the role."

"I would love to work with him again," Lutz added, when asked if there's a chance he could appear in The Batman. "I would love to!"

Speaking about what Lutz would tell himself during those early days of fame, it would be to soak it all in more.

"To journal or take more photos. To this day, I don't remember as much as I wish I did. It's a lot thrown at you," he confessed. "I was 22 maybe at the time, and this was just such a big thing for all of us."

"I enjoyed it, fully, and I took advantage of a lot of things," he continued. "But I wish I was able to be more present by recording it more."

Earlier in the interview, Lutz also opened up about some very exciting personal news. He and his wife, Brittany, announced via Instagram last November that they're expecting their first child together.

"It's so interesting because I don't care about sharing it with the world. It's really personal to me, but my wife's like, 'I just wanna tell people!'" he explained. "I'm like, 'Babe, you can do whatever you want. If you want to put it on social media ... I leave it up to you.'"

"I'm a private person," he continued. "Ever since Twilight, I just want to hunker down and just have my own news to myself. But I'm super happy. Everyone's been really, really great with it."

Lutz added that he and his wife are expecting a baby girl, and he couldn't be more excited about it. "I'm ready," he exclaimed. "I've been ready to be a dad for a long time, and I want to have a big family."

