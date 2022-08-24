Kelli Giddish Leaving 'Law & Order: SVU' After 12 Seasons

After 12 seasons on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Kelli Giddish is leaving the long-running NBC crime procedural. The actress, who has played Det. Amanda Rollins since 2011, took to Instagram to confirm that season 24 will be her last as a full-time cast member.

“I wanted to address the chatter I’ve seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on ‘Law & Order: SVU,’” Giddish wrote. “Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the ‘Law & Order’ family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She’s grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I’m grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life.”



She continued by adding, “I want to thank Dick Wolf, Mariska Hargitay, Warren Leight, Peter Jankowski, NBC, Universal Television, all of my co-stars, every single member on the crew and all the writers here for our incredible work together these last 12 years. I’m so excited to take all the things I have learned in my time on ‘SVU’ and put them toward everything that’s next to come…. #SVU.”

Giddish first joined the series at the beginning of season 13, when her character was introduced in the episode, “Scorched Earth.” She joined SVU alongside Danny Pino as Det. Nick Amaro, following Christopher Meloni’s unexpected departure at the end of season 12.

Franchise newcomer Mehcad Brooks, who is joiningLaw & Order at the start of season 22, responded by commenting, “So happy I got the opportunity to share the screen with you. Wishing you the best years to come.”

The news of Giddish’s departure comes as NBC announced that SVU, along with Law & Order and Organized Crime, will be kicking off their new seasons with a three-hour crossover event on Thursday, Sept. 22. It will mark the first time the main casts of all three spinoffs have worked together on one case that will unfold over the three series.

