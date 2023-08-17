Kellie Pickler is speaking out after her husband's death. In a new statement, the 37-year-old singer addresses her husband, Kyle Jacobs', death by suicide for the first time. Jacobs was found dead at their Nashville, Tennessee, home in February. He was 49.

"One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don't know what to do, 'do nothing, just be still,'" Pickler tells People in a statement. "I have chosen to heed his advice."

"Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way," Pickler's statement continues. "It has truly touched my soul and it's helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers."

Pickler concluded her statement by noting, "I am planning an intimate memorial for my husband, which will happen later this fall, that is what Kyle would have wanted." She signed the statement, "Love & Blessings, Kellie."

On Feb. 17, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department told ET that, after being called to the home, they discovered Jacobs "deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office." Police added that "his death is being investigated as an apparent suicide."

"Mr. Jacobs' wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him," police said. "After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911."

In May, an autopsy report confirmed that Jacobs died by suicide. According to Taste of Country, toxicology results reveal Jacobs had no drugs in his system at the time of his death. However, the outlet reports that Jacobs did have a history of "pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use."

Pickler and Jacobs tied the knot in 2011. They co-starred on I Love Kellie Pickler from 2015 to 2017. In addition, Jacobs was a songwriter, having penned tracks for stars including Tim McGraw and Kelly Clarkson.

If you or anyone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources.

