The Voice's season 22 finale is set to be a star-studded affair!
Following two performances apiece by the Top 5 competitors on Monday night, Tuesday's two-hour finale will feature famous friends and familiar faces returning to the Voice stage for some epic entertainment.
To kick things off, season 22 coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend and Camila Cabello will each perform a duet with their remaining artists: bodie, Brayden Lape, Bryce Leatherwood, Omar Jose Cardona and Morgan Myles.
Kelly Clarkson will make her Voice return next season as a coach, and she'll preview her comeback with a solo rendition of her Christmas duet, "Santa, Can't You Hear Me?" Kelly's winning season 21 trio, Girl Named Tom, will also make their Voice return during the season 22 finale, performing the title track, "One More Christmas," from their first EP.
In addition to his Team Blake performances, Blake will also join Kane Brown for a performance of the hit title track from his latest album, Different Man. And newly minted GRAMMY nominee Maluma will perform his mega-hit, "Junio," on the Voice stage.
Plus, OneRepublic will perform their hit single from Top Gun: Maverick, "I Ain't Worried," Adam Lambert will take the stage with his rendition of Duran Duran's "Ordinary World" from his upcoming album, High Drama, and Breland will make his Voice debut with a performance of his chart-climbing single, "For What It's Worth."
The Voice season 22 finale airs Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 12 and 13, at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.
