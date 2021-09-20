Kelly Clarkson is opening up about making tough decisions in life and prioritizing her happiness. On a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer spoke with author, Glennon Doyle, about the issues women struggle with and why you should always trust your "inner compass."

"Women are not screwed up, we're just often screwed over," Doyle shared. "Sometimes we don't need more therapy, we need reproductive freedom and we need equal pay and we need to feel safe walking down our own streets. So I think when we get together and talk about these things we start to remember that there's nothing wrong with us and when we're not silenced and siloed, we can just quit blaming ourselves and each other and go out and change the world to fit us and not the other way around."

And with that, comes the option of quitting, something Doyle told Clarkson shouldn't be looked at as a negative thing.

"These amazing women now, Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka, who are saying, 'No. My humanity is more important than your experience of me,'" the We Can Do Hard Things podcast host said.

"I actually had to say that actually, personally," Clarkson revealed. "I was doing too many things, there were too many places. I feel like too, you can't really excel at anything if you're doing everything, you know what I'm saying?"

When responding to a fan who was struggling between living in Los Angeles and pursuing a career in the entertainment industry and returning back home to the East Coast where his family and friends live, Doyle told the fan he already knew what the right answer was, and it lied within him.

"Asking me what you should do is like asking people for directions they've never been, right? There's no map that I can give you, but you do have an inner compass. And all of life is about honoring that inner compass instead of other people's expectations of you. "

The fan's struggle is something Clarkson could relate to as well, and something she says she still questions herself over.

"I used to think like that too. I'm like, 'Oh, in my twenties I should be doing this. I should be doing this.' Look, I'm 39. I'm gonna be 40 next April and I still am like, 'What makes me happy? Where should I go?'" Clarkson shared.

She continued, "You're always gonna have that conversation, like just ghost of Christmas future. It's never gonna change. You're gonna be 60 years old probably going, 'Man, I don't know. I could do this now.' I wouldn't say just 'cause your age. I always like to do, what's going to make me happy in the moment. What's gonna be fun. What seems exciting."

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays at 2:00 p.m. PT on NBC.

